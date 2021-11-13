What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia

Breaking down what to look for early from the Notre Dame defense against Virginia

Notre Dame (8-1) will have its hands full tonight against a a Virginia (6-3) that leads the nation in total yards and is scoring 38.9 points per game. The Irish have had some struggles at times against explosive offenses,

We should have a good idea early if the Notre Dame game plan is sound and the Irish defenders are ready to execute that game plan.

Here's what I'm looking for early in the game to know if the Irish are ready to roll.

1. Pressure is getting home - Notre Dame needs to mix up its looks, but a key part of the game plan needs to be making sure the Virginia quarterback - whoever that ends up being - isn't getting comfortable in the pocket. DC Marcus Freeman needs to turn his defensive line loose, and if that happens and the big boys are getting pressure the Irish should be able to keep the Cavaliers off balance, both in the pass game and run game.

2. Linebackers are having a good start - The play of the linebackers is vitally important to shutting down the run game, bu they will also be an essential component to keeping the pass game in check. Virginia is going to run a lot of high-lows over the middle, which puts the linebackers into tough spots. They need to tackle in space well, get good depth in the pass game and look up routes correctly.

Virginia is also going to find as many ways possible to get their tight end (Jelani Woods) and all-purpose standout Keytaon Thompson matched up against the linebackers as much as possible. The backers need to step up and be strong against the pass.

3. Secondary steps up - Virginia presents a matchup problem for Notre Dame's struggling secondary. How that group plays is going to have a major say on the outcome of this game. Cornerback Cam Hart has been a bit up in down in recent games, and he needs to be on top of his game tonight. You can expect UVA to try and pick on Clarence Lewis with speed and TaRiq Bracy with size, they need to play their best games of the season.

Notre Dame's safeties, without Kyle Hamilton, don't match up well in the pass game against Virginia. If they can thrive tonight and limit big plays the defense should be okay.

4. Play clean - Notre Dame needs to make Virginia earn everything it gets. That means tackling well, not committing bad penalties and playing assignment sound football. No big yards after the catch, no turning receivers loose on blown coverages, avoid losing focus in a way that moves the chains, or gives up points. At the end of the day if Notre Dame is aggressive and plays clean the defense will do enough to help carry the team to victory.

