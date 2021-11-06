What To Look For From The Notre Dame Offense vs Navy

Breaking down what I'll be looking for early to know the Notre Dame offense is ready to roll

Notre Dame (7-1) will look to continue its winning ways against a struggling Navy (2-6) today. The always dangerous triple option makes this interesting, but if the Notre Dame offense brings its "A Game" it won't matter.

Here are four things I'm looking for early in the game that will tell me the Irish offense has come to play.

1. Tommy Rees is aggressive, Jack Coan is pushing vertically - Navy wants to bait Notre Dame into playing its game, which means ball control. Teams that spend all game taking the short throws and pushing hard to establish the run game. Neither of those things are wrong, but too much of it plays right into Navy's hands.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needs to make sure he comes out aggressive and stays aggressive throughout. That means pushing the tempo, getting the ball outside quickly and designing plays that push the ball downfield.

At that point it's up to quarterback Jack Coan to make sure he's letting it rip and not aiming the ball downfield. If he can push it over top of Navy's head the Irish will hit some home runs in this game.

2. Offensive line is handling the stunts - Navy is going to throw a ton of line stunts at Notre Dame and you can be sure they'll bring blitzes from all three levels of the defense. Those are looks that Notre Dame's line struggled mightily with for much of the season.

Notre Dame needs its line to play well if it is going to roll in this game, which means the line is picking up the stunts, getting a push and protecting Coan when Navy brings its pressures. Do that and the offense will gash Navy and hit the home runs it needs to bury the Midshipmen.

3. Michael Mayer is going off - There might not be a bigger mismatch in this game than the Navy linebackers and safeties in coverage against Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer. Part of an aggressive early game plan should be finding ways to get Mayer rolling early.

If Mayer goes off early it will not only result in early points, it also puts Navy in a situation where it must start focusing more and more of its attention on Mayer and running back Kyren Williams.

If that happens it will set the outside receivers up for big play opportunities.

4. Outside receivers are making plays - And that sets up the final point ... Notre Dame's outside receivers have been maddening all season. At times they look really good, which they should when you consider the talent level. At other times they look like a poorly coached and poorly prepared unit that struggles against backup corners and defenses that aren't even that good. When they play a really good secondary .... yikes.

It's time for that unit to completely turn the corner. That means it's time for Kevin Austin to really finish the season on a strong note, and it needs to start today against Navy. Whether it's Braden Lenzy, Lorenzo Styles or Deion Colzie, the other outside receivers need to make plays as well.

We'll know very early on if that unit is ready to play. If they are and if they are making plays this is going to be a very, very fun game for Notre Dame fans to watch.

