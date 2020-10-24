What To Look For: #3 Notre Dame vs. Pitt

Notre Dame and Pitt kick off today at 3:30 PM (eastern), and it's an opportunity for the undefeated Fighting Irish to continue their push for a berth in the ACC title game.

Irish Breakdown has provided all the pre-game analysis, which you can find HERE. Now, I want to discuss what I'll be looking for early in the Pitt game to know if the Irish are prepared to play at a high level.

OFFENSE

1. How are they handling the pass rush - The biggest concern I have in this game is the Pitt pass rush taking the game over. If this happens it will not only create inefficiency from the Irish offense, it will increase the chances that we see turnovers, and that can't happen.

If Notre Dame's vaunted line can protect the quarterback and force the Panthers to insert more defenders in blitz packages to get to the quarterback, the offense could have a big day.

2. Ian Book gets off to a fast start - Of course, that big day is predicated on fifth-year quarterback Ian Book playing better. Book has been mediocre all season, but he's bound to get hot, right? This seems like a good game for that. Pitt's front seven gets much of the talk, and the safeties are excellent run defenders. Where Pitt is vulnerable, however, is in coverage.

Pitt gave up just 121.0 passing yards per game in its three wins, but allowed 305.3 in its three losses, including 358 yards and three touchdowns to BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec. If Book has a similar performance the Irish will not only win, they'll dominate Pitt. We should know very early on if Book is locked in and ready to thrive.

3. The game plan is built around their best players - That success is also dependent on offensive coordinator Tommy Rees putting a game plan together that actually builds around the best players. That means Tommy Tremble, Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin are a much bigger focal point of the offense. If Braden Lenzy is actually healthy, throw him into that conversation as well. Oh, and seeing one of the backs on some kind of downfield route early would also be a welcome sight, especially early.

If Rees is aggressive early and builds around his top weapons it will show maturity as a young coordinator, and it will also put the Irish in position to steam roll the Panthers.

DEFENSE

1. Assignment sound - Notre Dame has a significant talent advantage when it comes to its defense against the Pitt offense. The Irish don't need to do anything special or beyond what they normally do. What they must do in this matchup is not give up cheap points because of mistakes.

If Notre Dame plays disciplined football early, and if the defense is flying to the ball, the Pitt offense will have very little chance for success.

2. Is the pass rush improved at all - Notre Dame's pass rush has been a disappointment in recent games, especially from the front four. Florida State and Louisville had below average lines and the Irish front four still was sporadic with its pressures. That needs to change against the Panthers.

3. Protect against the deep ball - Pitt will use its quick game to get the Irish to bite down, and it will also put the offense in position to move the chains. All of that is geared towards creating shots down the field. Notre Dame must handle those scheme and limit the effectiveness of the vertical pass game.

