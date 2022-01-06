What We Learned: Where Notre Dame Is, Where Notre Dame Needs To Be

Our latest show dives into what we learned about Notre Dame from the Fiesta Bowl in regards to where it is and where it needs to be

Notre Dame's 2021 season certainly didn't end the way Fighting Irish fans, coaches or players wanted it to as the program lost to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. There were some positives to take from the game and some negatives from the game.

In our latest show we break down what we learned about Notre Dame from the game about where things stand right now with the program and where the program needs to go.

Our premise is looking at the way the game played out relative to the rest of the season. We break down which parts of the game might have been one offs, or just a bad game, which which aspects of the game are indicative of a bigger problem.

The show begins with a break down of the positives we saw in the game, and the aspects of the team - especially the offense - that builds excitement about what it can be in the future.

Next we dive into the concerning aspects of the game, which is important considering Notre Dame ultimately lost the game. Overall we aren't as concerned about the defense, as the game as a whole seems to be a bit more of a one off. There are issues at linebacker and in the secondary that do need to be addressed moving forward based on what we saw in this game that were also evident at times during the season.

Some of the issues we had with the game, and the season, involved the offensive line and wide receiver. Notre Dame has taken the first step towards addressing those issues, which we discussed as well.

