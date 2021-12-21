What's At Stake: Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity Against Oklahoma State

Notre Dame has a chance to build up some tremendous momentum if it can win its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are slated to face off in the Fiesta Bowl in less than two weeks, and the Irish are ramping up preparations for the contest.

The Fighting Irish (11-1) enter the contest ranked 5th and the Cowboys (11-2) are ranked 9th. That means Notre Dame has an opportunity to make a big splash in game one of the Marcus Freeman era.

There is a lot at stake for Notre Dame and a lot we can learn, and we broke it all down in our latest podcast.

During the show we discussed the big picture positives and negatives for Notre Dame in the game. We discuss whether or not this should be considered a big game, and how the view of the game changed when Freeman replaced Brian Kelly.

There is still a lot we don't know about what Notre Dame will look like under Freeman, and the Fiesta Bowl will be our first look at that. In the podcast we discuss the questions we are looking to have answered about Tommy Rees and the offense, and how the bowl game will be our first glimpse at that.

We also discuss what we might learn about how the defense will operate with Freeman now promoted to head coach.

We also discuss the possible momentum and recruiting advantages Notre Dame could get with a win.

