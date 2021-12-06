Breaking Down What's At Stake For Notre Dame In The Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
Notre Dame (11-1) will kick off the Marcus Freeman era in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2). It is the first time the two programs have ever met on the football field, and it presents a major opportunity for the Fighting Irish.
In the latest podcast we break down all things related to the matchup from a big picture standpoint. We discuss what this matchup means for Notre Dame and what a win could do for the program, which hasn't won a major bowl game since 1994. We also discuss the comments made by Freeman on ESPN, and why his words are impactful.
We don't take a deep dive into Oklahoma State, as those episodes will come later, but we do break down why this matchup is so intriguing. We also spend a lot of time answering questions presented by Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.
