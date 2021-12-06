Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Breaking Down What's At Stake For Notre Dame In The Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

    We discuss the opportunities that await Notre Dame in its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State
    Notre Dame (11-1) will kick off the Marcus Freeman era in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2). It is the first time the two programs have ever met on the football field, and it presents a major opportunity for the Fighting Irish.

    In the latest podcast we break down all things related to the matchup from a big picture standpoint. We discuss what this matchup means for Notre Dame and what a win could do for the program, which hasn't won a major bowl game since 1994. We also discuss the comments made by Freeman on ESPN, and why his words are impactful.

    We don't take a deep dive into Oklahoma State, as those episodes will come later, but we do break down why this matchup is so intriguing. We also spend a lot of time answering questions presented by Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

