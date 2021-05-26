Where Does Brian Kelly Rank Among Top Coaches And All-Time Notre Dame Greats

In our latest podcast we discuss where Brian Kelly ranks among the top coaches in the game, and among the all-time greats at Notre Dame

When viewed among his peers, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has skyrocketed up the rankings in recent seasons. He was ranked as the third best coach in college football by The Athletic and fifth according to CBS Sports.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I discuss where Kelly should rank among the top coaches. The top two coaches are obvious, those spots belong to Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney, but Kelly's position after that is a matter for debate.

Following that discussion I talk about where Kelly ranks among the all-time great head coaches at Notre Dame.

Like we discussed in the current coaches breakdown, the top of the board is obvious, and that spot belongs to Knute Rockne, Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz, but what about after that? In this podcast I make the case for Kelly ranking ahead the only other coach outside of the "big four" that won a national title with the Fighting Irish.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter