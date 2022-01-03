Notre Dame 2022 Receiver Depth Is High On Talent, Low On Numbers

Departures over the last two years have put Notre Dame's wide receiver depth chart in a numbers crunch, but the talent is impressive

Notre Dame's wide receiver depth chart has taken some serious hits in recent seasons, and the latest is the announcement that Kevin Austin Jr. was headed to the 2022 NFL Draft.

As it stands right now, Notre Dame will have at most just seven wide receivers on the roster for the 2022 season. That includes a pair of veterans in Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. who are coming off season-ending knee injuries. The nature of their injuries and the timing of them, especially the one Davis suffered, makes their availability in the spring shaky.

Notre Dame did get some good news when Braden Lenzy announced he did plan to return for a fifth season.

In the last year Notre Dame has lost five players to transfer, has now lost Austin to the NFL and in the days leading up to the early signing period last December it also lost two commits at the position.

Notre Dame is in a tough numbers spot, but within that group of seven players is some impressive talent.

Davis and Lenzy are experience players that have shown flashes of being impactful contributors, but Davis is coming off a devastating November knee injury. Lenzy was solid this season and hasn't gotten back to being the dynamic playmaker he was in 2019.

Lorenzo Styles had a breakout performance in the loss to Oklahoma State (8 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD) and showed playmaking ability as a true freshman. Classmate Deion Colzie is a player I'll talk more about when focusing specifically at replacing Austin, but he's a very young player with a very high ceiling.

The third member of the 2021 receiver class - Jayden Thomas - didn't play much in 2021 as he too battled injuries. Sources indicated he had some very good performances leading into the Fiesta Bowl but he didn't play in the game.

Notre Dame signed Tobias Merriweather in December, and the Washington native was my highest graded offensive signee. He has the talent to come in and provide immediate playmaking help.

The problem for Notre Dame is that although talent exists on the roster, the lack of numbers and the injury concerns at the position makes this an overall unhealthy depth chart.

An immediate priority for head coach Marcus Freeman is to hire a strong wide receivers coach that can coach, teach and recruit at a very high level. The first task for that coach, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Freeman will be to scour the transfer portal and 2022 class for players that have the talent to play at Notre Dame.

Simply bringing in players to fill a roster spot or provide depth doesn't really move the needle. Notre Dame needs to make sure it brings in players that can compete and make plays should their number get called.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter