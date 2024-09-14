Notre Dame Football: Wide Receiver Jordan Faison Set to Return Against Purdue
Notre Dame will welcome back a key offensive weapon this weekend as Jordan Faison, who missed last week’s game and a significant portion of Week 1 due to an ankle sprain, is no longer listed on the injury report.
The Irish are expected to be without defensive end Joshua Burnham for this afternoon’s matchup against the Boilermakers. Everyone else, that hasn't already been ruled out, is expected to suit up - including Faison.
If Jordan Faison is full go for today’s game, his return will be a significant boost to the wide receiver corps. Faison serves as a reliable option for the quarterback in the short and intermediate passing game and is also capable of stretching the field vertically from the slot.
Given that the offense has struggled to generate any momentum in the air over the first two games of the season, Faison’s presence could be a valuable asset.
The extent of his availability will only become clear once the game is underway. However, having Faison back on the sidelines is a promising sign. His dynamic playmaking ability will certainly be something Purdue needs to account for when he takes the field.
