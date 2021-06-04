Notre Dame Receivers Must Turn Talent And Potential Into Production

Notre Dame has a deep and talented, but unproven group of wide receivers that are crucial to success in 2021

Notre Dame returns plenty of athleticism, depth and talent at the wide receiver position. What it doesn't return is a great deal of experience or proven production. In the latest podcast we break down the wide receiver position and talk about expectations for that unit in 2021.

We begin with an overview of the position and discuss why we aren't concerned about the lack of experience or proven production. Wide receiver is not a position where experience is as needed as other spots, and we give examples.

That is followed by a position-by-position (W, X, Z) breakdown of the wide receiver position. During this portion we talk about specific players, who fits in best at what positions, which players need to play multiple spots and how the Irish coaches can get creative with personnel.

Specific player topics include how underrated Avery Davis is both nationally and with many Notre Dame fans, how a healthy Braden Lenzy changes how teams must defend Notre Dame, why Lawrence Keys III could be in line for a major breakout, why Xavier Watts needs to be coached up and given every chance to crack the rotation, the role for Joe Wilkins Jr. and of course, the incoming freshmen.

We talk about Kevin Austin Jr. and what he could bring to the offense if healthy, but also discuss why we are concerned about whether or not he'll be able to reach his full potential. During the breakdown we also talk about why an impactful boundary player - which is what Austin could be - can do to a defense and why it can really open up the offense.

Following the wide receiver breakdown we answer listener questions, and many aren't about the receivers at all.

