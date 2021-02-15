Will Notre Dame Be Better On Defense In 2021?

Despite heavy losses, the Notre Dame defense will have a chance to be even better in 2021

Notre Dame has gone 33-5 the last three seasons and has earned a pair of berths to the College Football Playoff. The driving force behind that success was the Fighting Irish defense.

Notre Dame lost its defensive coordinator, safeties coach, its All-American linebacker, both starting defensive ends and two players from the secondary. We've seen Notre Dame suffer similar losses in the past and be just as good, but have the Irish simply lost too much this time?

That is the topic of conversation in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast between football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell.

The Irish Breakdown crew begins by discussing what better means, and it's more than just statistics. That is followed by a discussion of why they are going to be better, and concerning areas that could keep the defense from being better.

There is also a discussion of how not having a spring last year hurt the defense, and how having a spring in 2021 will make the defense be even better, especially in the secondary.

