There Will Be A Lot More Notre Dame Fans Today

There is no doubt that Notre Dame is a program that other fan bases love to hate. That has been true for decades, and it's definitely true in today's era. Having said that, the one thing fans like to do more than hate Notre Dame is love on their own program.

If a few fanbases are being honest, an ACC Championship game victory by Notre Dame is the only shot their program has at earning a College Football Playoff berth. I'm looking at you Texas A&M, Iowa State, Florida, Cincinnati and Oklahoma fans.

The fact is, none of those programs would have a resume as good as Notre Dame's no matter what happens today. Notre Dame would be 10-1 with a loss today, and not one of those teams listed has a chance to earn a 10th win today, and only Florida (assuming it wins today) would have a better win than Notre Dame's victory over Clemson.

The best bet fro those programs to have a shot at a playoff spot is for Notre Dame to beat Clemson, which would give the Tigers a second loss, and it would mean Clemson is a two-loss team whose best win is over #18 Miami almost two months ago.

Clemson might still get in, but those programs - especially Texas A&M, Iowa State and Cincinnati - would have a much better argument at getting in over a 9-2 Clemson team than they would against a 10-1 Notre Dame team.

With that in mind, you can expect a lot of those fans bases to not only be watching the Notre Dame vs Clemson matchup in the ACC Championship game, but expect those fans to be doing something they rarely do .... expect them to be rooting for the Fighting Irish.

