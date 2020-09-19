SI.com
Notre Dame Will Be Multiple Defensive Starters vs. South Florida

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame will be without starting safety, Kyle Hamilton, cornerback TaRiq Bracy, linebacker Shayne Simon, linebacker Marist Liufau and wide receiver/punt returner Lawrence Keys III for today’s contest against South Florida, the school announced prior to kickoff.

Reasons for their absence from the lineup was not provided in the release from the school.

Hamilton is out due to the ankle he injured in last week's win over Duke. He is a star for the Irish defense, but this will be a good chance to get other safeties work against a Group of 5 opponent.

Bracy and Simon are the defensive starters that on Thursday night Irish Breakdown reported would be out, and Keys is the offensive player mentioned in that story, which you can find HERE.

Bracy played an outstanding game in the season opening victory over Duke. He did not give up a single completion on three targets, and had two pass break ups to go along with four tackles.

Simon was listed as the starter on the depth chart, but he was expected to split reps with sophomore Marist Liufau. The presence of Jack Lamb and Jack Kiser should help ease his loss.

The Irish will also be without backup quarterback Brendon Clark, defensive end Ovie Oghoufo and running back Jahmir Smith.

Keys was a key rotation player for the Irish offense and was the team's primary punt returner.

