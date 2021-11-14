Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Captains Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White Will Not Play Against Virginia

    Notre Dame will be without defensive starters Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White against Virginia
    The Notre Dame (8-1) football squad is dealing with a flu bug heading into its matchup against Virginia (6-3), and it will cost the Irish captains and defensive starters Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White.

    White is third on the defense in tackles (40) and is not only a captain, he gets the defense lined up. Tagovailoa-Amosa has registered 20 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this season and he's been a force against the run.

    White will likely be replaced by senior Bo Bauer in the starting lineup. Bauer, a regular in the nickel package and on special teams, has registered 26 tackles, and he's picked off one pass and broken up four others this season.

    Tagovailoa-Amosa will likely be replaced by senior end Justin Ademilola, who a source says is also dealing with a bit of the flu bug, but he's not in as bad of shape as Tagovailoa-Amosa. Ademilola has been stout this season while playing both big end and Vyper. He's registered 23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks on the season.

    Virginia will be without leading rusher Wayne Taulapapa (290 yards, 5.3 YPC) and is likely also going to be without standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

    Captains Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White Will Not Play Against Virginia

