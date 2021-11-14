Captains Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White Will Not Play Against Virginia

Notre Dame will be without defensive starters Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White against Virginia

The Notre Dame (8-1) football squad is dealing with a flu bug heading into its matchup against Virginia (6-3), and it will cost the Irish captains and defensive starters Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White.

White is third on the defense in tackles (40) and is not only a captain, he gets the defense lined up. Tagovailoa-Amosa has registered 20 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this season and he's been a force against the run.

White will likely be replaced by senior Bo Bauer in the starting lineup. Bauer, a regular in the nickel package and on special teams, has registered 26 tackles, and he's picked off one pass and broken up four others this season.

Tagovailoa-Amosa will likely be replaced by senior end Justin Ademilola, who a source says is also dealing with a bit of the flu bug, but he's not in as bad of shape as Tagovailoa-Amosa. Ademilola has been stout this season while playing both big end and Vyper. He's registered 23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks on the season.

Virginia will be without leading rusher Wayne Taulapapa (290 yards, 5.3 YPC) and is likely also going to be without standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

