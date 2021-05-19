Talking Tyler Buchner, QBs, Notre Dame Receiver, Akayleb Evans and More

The Notre Dame football topics focused on transfer corners as well as the Irish quarterbacks, wideouts and offensive line

We discuss Notre Dame offering a grad transfer cornerback, the quarterback position, the wideouts and the possible lineup for the offensive line when we get to the season opener against Florida State.

0:45 - We briefly talk about the announcement that Notre Dame and Florida State will kick off the 2021 season in primetime, and the other great games that weekend.

1:48 - Sean asks about Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans. We talk about his game and where he would fit into the Notre Dame defense. We also discuss how this might impact the other cornerbacks on the roster.

6:14 - There was a report that San Jose State cornerback Tre Webb was offered by Notre Dame, but according to my sources he has not been offered by Notre Dame. Following up from the interview I learned even further that Webb will not be getting an offer from the Irish.

8:05 - We talk about Tyler Buchner, and what his possible role could be in 2021, and how both he and Drew Pyne could both be factors this season.

9:56 - Kevin Austin and the wide receivers are the next topic of conversation. That includes the wideout I'm most confident in thriving this season, and I explain why my choice was made, which might surprise some.

12:01 - Next we talk about the Irish offensive line, and whether or not the current starting lineup - which includes two true freshmen - will look the same way when the Irish get to Florida State.

