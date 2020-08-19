WSBT: Talking Notre Dame Receivers, Freshman Playmakers, Kyren Williams, Buck LB and Much More

Notre Dame is about to enter week two of its fall camp, and there are plenty of topics to discuss with the program. In my latest appearance on WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires and Vince DeDario we discuss topics that include Notre Dame's pause of in-person instruction, the Notre Dame receivers, the Irish linebackers, the freshman playmakers, the commitment of Will Schweitzer and much more.

Here's a rundown of the show:

0:08 - Sean starts the show off by asking about yesterday's decision by Notre Dame to put a "pause" on in-person instruction after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

1:02 - We talk about the exceptional depth at the wide receiver position.

2:51 - We discuss freshman wideout Jordan Johnson, and how he needs to take advantage of the extra reps that are available with Kevin Austin out.

4:54 - A freshman that is standing out for Notre Dame is running back Chris Tyree, and we talk about the explosive newcomer.

6:23 - Sophomore running back Kyren Williams is also standing out for the Irish offense, and we talk about his attitude and what he brings to the offense.

8:11 - We discuss the talent at safety, and how Houston Griffith is the key to the unit's ultimate success. (Brian Kelly's comments on the safety depth chart are in the video at the top of the article. The video is courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics)

10:19 - Kelly rattled off a lot of names when asked about the Buck linebacker in a recent interview. We discuss the players in contention and why it's important to develop a rotation at the position.

12:24 - Vince asks about the commitment of 2021 defensive end Will Schweitzer, and I discuss why I'm so high on the recent Irish pledge.

14:50 - We wrap things up by discussing what we think will happen with current commit David Abiara.

