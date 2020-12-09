Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Clark Lea and Vanderbilt, Braden Lenzy, Michigan and Much More

We talked about Notre Dame vs Clemson, Clark Lea and Vanderbilt, the issues at Michigan and much more

In the latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat, we talk about a number of Notre Dame football topics, and some non-Fighting Irish topics. We talk about Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt job, candidates for defensive coordinator should he leave, Ian Book's Heisman candidacy, the Clemson rematch, Braden Lenzy, Michigan football and much more.

1:10 - We talk about the interest in Clark Lea that might be out there other than Vanderbilt. I explain why Lea might be considered such a desired coach by programs like Vandy, and I also explain why taking the Vanderbilt job might be more than just about football.

2:38 - Should Lea leave, I discuss who I believe are the top two candidates for the job. One top candidate is already on staff, the other is coaching in the state of Ohio.

4:08 - Darin asks if I'm concerned about the poor performance of the Notre Dame run defense in the victory over Syracuse.

5:36 - Sean asks about the late push that Notre Dame is making with quarterback Ian Book, and whether or not Book deserves to be a Heisman candidate.

7:22 - We talk about the challenge of an in-season rematch, and which team might have the advantage in game two.

9:39 - The discussion turns to how Clemson would be viewed if they lose a second game to Notre Dame.

11:38 - We talk about whether or not the interior offensive line - which has been re-shuffled - is good enough to handle the potential three-game stretch that is about to happen.

13:32 - Wide receiver Braden Lenzy is expected to be full speed when the Irish take on Clemson. We talk about whether or not it's too late for him to make a difference.

15:47 - Freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis is the next topic of conversation.

17:21 - We talk about Michigan, and how the struggles there might be impacting Notre Dame recruiting, and also what is happening with Jim Harbaugh.

