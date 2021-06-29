Talking Notre Dame Commitments, NIL, College Football Playoff and Current State Of ND Football

We talked about Notre Dame recruiting, NIL, the college football playoff and the current state of the program

There were some interesting Notre Dame football topics in this week's WSBT Sportsbeat episode. We begin by talking about Notre Dame's two newest commitments, 2022 offensive lineman Ashton Craig and 2023 end Keon Keeley.

Next we talked about how the name, image and likeness changes could be very good for Notre Dame. That is followed by how the 12-team college football playoff impacts Notre Dame's scheduling. We wrap up by talking about the current state of the Notre Dame football program.

1:45 - The show begins with some recruiting talk, and we break down the commitments of Ashton Craig and Keon Keeley.

6:56 - We briefly discuss the cowardice of the NCAA before talking about how the name, image and likeness changes could benefit Notre Dame on the recruiting trail.

9:41 - The NCAA needs to allow universities to create classes and legitimate degrees that are geared more towards athletes being able to continue thriving in sports beyond their playing careers.

11:58 - Next we talk about the current state of Notre Dame football. After explaining where I view the Irish we then talk about what the Irish program must do to get to the next level. I also discuss what could happen in 2021 that could change that grade in a positive or negative direction.

13:52 - That conversation led to a discussion of the College Football Playoff, and how the expansion to 12 teams impacts the manner in which Notre Dame should schedule moving forward.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter