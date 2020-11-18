Talking Ian Book, Philip Riley, Tyler Buchner, Daelin Hayes and More

The latest WSBT segment was jam packed with Notre Dame football topics ranging from Ian Book the importance of the bye week.

The latest segment with Sean Stires and Darin Pritchett at WSBT Sportsbeat was jam packed with Notre Dame topics. We talked about Ian Book, Philip Riley, Tyler Buchner, Daelin Hayes, the injury to Jarrett Patterson, the Buck linebacker position and why the bye week has arrived at the perfect time.

0:27 - We kick off the show by talking about 2021 cornerback Philip Riley, who recently committed to Notre Dame. Riley, of course, was originally committed to Notre Dame before de-committing and pledging to USC. We talk about why landing Riley was so important, why he de-committed in the first place and why he ended up back with the Irish.

3:55 - Darin asks about the possibility of 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner challenging for a starting role next season, and how not having a senior season could impact that.

6:05 - Sean asks about the possibility of Ian Book coming back for the 2021 season.

7:37 - We talk about why and how Book has elevated his game over the last two games.

9:20 - Sean asks if the recent jump in production is more about Book elevating his game, or the wide receivers elevating their game and a greater familiarity with the Irish quarterback.

11:15 - Darin asks about what happens next now that center Jarrett Patterson is out for the year, and how it impacts the Irish offense. I dive into why losing Patterson is so damaging and what the options are to replace him.

15:17 - We talk next about the Irish defense and how much that unit needs the upcoming bye week. The article I referenced regarding why the bye week is coming at the perfect time can be found HERE.

16:54 - The Buck linebacker position remains an inconsistent position, and we discuss the play of Shayne Simon and Jack Kiser.

19:09 - We finish things off by talking about the impressive recent performances from veteran end Daelin Hayes.

