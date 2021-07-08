Sports Illustrated home
Talking Jack Coan vs. Ian Book, Tyler Buchner, Kyren Williams As An All-American

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat AM episode with Darin Pritchett we discuss Notre Dame quarterbacks and the Irish preseason All-Americans
In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat AM episode with Darin Pritchett we discuss Notre Dame quarterbacks and the Irish preseason All-Americans. The focus on quarterbacks is mostly about Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner.

1:40 - The current state of the quarterback depth chart is where we begin, and the discussion revolves around whether or not Jack Coan enters fall camp as the starting quarterback.

2:44 - Darin asks if Coan's experience makes it such that young quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner have to far outplay Coan to win the starting job.

5:02 - We compare Coan's game to that of former Irish starter Ian Book. We talk about traits that Coan brings to the offense that are better than Book's which parts aren't as good.

6:42 - Next we break down the spring success of freshman Tyler Buchner and what he showed after missing his senior season of high school.

8:56 - There is a lot of excitement about Buchner being the heir apparent at Notre Dame. We discuss the expectations for Buchner this season and why fans must be patient with him and not expect him to be Trevor Lawrence.

12:05 - We wrap this episode up by talking about running back Kyren Williams being named a preseason All-American by Sporting News. We also discuss what Cain Madden being as good as advertised would mean for the Notre Dame offense.

Notre Dame Summer Roster
Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

