Talking Biggest Question Marks, Jarrett Patterson, Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner, Linebackers

The Notre Dame football camp topics were numerous in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

In the latest segment with Darin Pritchett at WSBT we talked about the biggest question marks for Notre Dame in fall camp, the timing of Jack Coan being named the starter, the role for Tyler Buchner, the emergence of Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand and the Irish nickel cornerback.

1:22 - We kicked things off by talking about the biggest question marks for Notre Dame at this point in training camp. The left side of the offensive line was the pick on offense and the secondary was the question mark on defense.

2:47 - The offensive line discussion continues as we transition into a conversation about Jarrett Patterson and the decision to leave him at center.

5:55 - Quarterback talk comes next, and we discuss whether the timing of naming Jack Coan the starter so early was the right move.

7:19 - The depth chart at quarterback is next, and we discuss the possibility of Tyler Buchner getting a package even if Drew Pyne is the backup.

8:39 - We shift to defense next and begin with the linebacker position. The conversation focuses on the emergence of Marist Liufau, who is helping himself with a strong fall camp.

11:31 - Linebacker JD Bertrand is another defender having a strong fall camp, and we talk about what makes him so effective.

14:33 - The nickel cornerback position is the final topic of today's segment, with TaRiq Bracy being the focus.

