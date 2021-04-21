Talking Jordan Johnson, Notre Dame Offensive Line Play, Being Aggressive On Defense

We talked about Jordan Johnson, the Notre Dame offensive line and being aggressive on defense in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

In the latest Notre Dame football segment on WSBT Sportsbeat we talk about a number of different topics, but to begin we share memories of the great Lou Somogyi, who we lost this weekend. Following that tribute we move onto football topics that include the Notre Dame offensive line, the aggressiveness of the Fighting Irish defense and wide receiver Jordan Johnson.

0:15 - Before we talk football we talked about the passing of Blue & Gold Illustrated's Lou Somogyi, a friend and former co-worker.

6:55 - We kick the football talk off with a discussion of the offensive line, and Brian Kelly's comments about the possibility of true freshmen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler both starting in 2021.

10:47 - Notre Dame is expected to be more aggressive on defense in 2021, but what exactly does that mean? Will it be more blitzes, or is it more about an overall philosophy change? We discuss the difference, and what I expect to see change, especially up front.

13:28 - Next we talk about the linebackers, and the expectation (and need) for the linebackers to be even more productive in this defense, and why that is the case.

15:15 - Darin asks a question about wide receiver Jordan Johnson, and whether or not we should stop talking about it after recent comments made by Kelly. I discuss the importance of coaches doing everything possible to maximize their most talented players, including adapting the philosophy to make it less complex, which we are seeing from so many other explosive offenses.

17:52 - Sean follows up on that with a very good question, and that is how do you balance setting a standard that players must live up to, and trying to force the issue when it comes to developing your most talented players at wide receiver.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter