Talking Notre Dame Recruiting, Quenton Nelson, Romeo Okwara, 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

We talked about Notre Dame recruiting, Fighting Irish players in the NFL and the 2021 NFL Draft in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

We talked future Notre Dame players and past Notre Dame players in the latest segment at WSBT Sportsbeat.

After talking about linebacker Josh Burnham - who will announce a commitment tonight to either Notre Dame or Michigan - we talked about past Notre Dame standouts Romeo Okwara, Quenton Nelson, Ian Book and Tommy Tremble before getting back to recruiting talk.

1:00 - We kick the show off by talking about the recruitment of Michigan linebacker Josh Burnham, who is set to announce his commitment tonight to either Notre Dame or the Wolverines. Part of the discussion is the impact defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is having on recruiting for the Irish.

2:51 - Sean asks about comparisons for Burnham, and how he compares to another former Top 100 linebacker that Notre Dame signed back in 2018.

4:40 - We move to the NFL and talk about defensive end Romeo Okwara, who recently signed a big contract with the Detroit Lions. We focus on his development at Notre Dame, how young he was when he arrived and how he's grown as a professional football player.

6:21 - There's rumors about All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson moving to left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts. I share my opinion on whether or not that move should be made.

7:58 - Next we shift to the NFL Draft, specifically quarterback Ian Book. We talk about what Book must do at the upcoming Notre Dame Pro Day.

9:47 - Speaking of the Notre Dame Pro Day, we talk about who can improve their stock the most heading into the draft. The focus here is on tight end Tommy Tremble, who could have a Chase Claypool/Miles Boykin type of jump with a strong testing performance.

11:22 - We touch base again on the commitment of Notre Dame commit Jaden Mickey, and how he compares to former Irish All-American Julian Love.

12:33 - Recruits haven't been allowed on campuses for official visits in over a year, and we discuss the need for the NCAA to open the visit process back up sooner rather than later.

14:50 - We stay on the recruiting theme and talk about which current commits are doing the most recruiting of their own for this 2022 class.

17:09 - We wrap things up by talking about the top priorities for Notre Dame recruiting in the 2022 class, and why impact talent is more important than numbers at all position but one.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter