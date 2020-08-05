IrishBreakdown
Talking Phil Jurkovec, Rocco Spindler, Notre Dame/ACC and Pac 12 Proposal

Bryan Driskell

In this week's interview with WSBT Sportsbeat hosts Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires we talk about former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec being granted immediate eligibility at Boston College.

We also discuss Notre Dame's ACC schedule, the recent #WeAreUnited proposals from Pac 12 players and a prediction on 2021 standout lineman Rocco Spindler.

0:40 — Darin asks about expectations for former Notre Dame quarterback (and current Boston College quarterback) Phil Jurkovec in his first season with the Eagles.

2:26 — Sean asks about whether or not the NCAA should grant a one-time waiver for anyone looking to transfer in 2020 based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

4:35 — Darin and I talk about Jurkovec’s throwing motion, and whether or not I would change it if I was his coach.

6:31 — We discuss whether or not how the 2020 goes for Notre Dame and the ACC will impact a future decision about the Fighting Irish joining a conference. I also give my thoughts on what Notre Dame should do if they did have a desire to join the ACC.

9:17 — Darin asks about whether or not the recent threat from Pac 12 players could result in the start of the 2020 season being pushed back. We discuss the absurd aspects of their demands, and some demands that make a lot of sense.

11:48 — Sean asks about the Notre Dame ACC schedule, and what programs other than Clemson that provide a challenge for the Irish.

13:45 — I give my final prediction on where 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler will commit on Saturday. I also drop some hints about other possible good recruiting news that could be coming beyond Spindler.

14:35 — We talk about the commitment of 2021 tight end commit Mitchell Evans.

