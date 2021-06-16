Talking Kyle Hamilton, Jack Coan, Notre Dame and the College Football Playoff

In the latest WSBT segment we talk about Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, quarterback Jack Coan and the possible College Football Playoff expansion

In the latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett we discuss a number of Notre Dame and college football topics. To begin we break down Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. We talk about his junior season and how he projects to the NFL. That is followed by analysis of quarterback Jack Coan, and how he should be ranked coming into the 2021 season. We wrap things up by talking about the possibility of the expanded 12-team playoff and how that impacts the Notre Dame football program.

0:37 - The show kicks off with a long discussion about Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. We kick the show off by talking about what makes Hamilton unique compared to other safeties in college football, beginning with his range and versatility.

2:32 - Hamilton's size is the next topic of conversation, and we discuss how it impacts the game and makes him so unique. We also discuss how his combination of length and athleticism is so incredibly rare.

3:57 - The scary thing about Hamilton is that he isn't a finished product yet. We break down the areas where Hamilton can improve his game now that he's a junior, and how not practicing this spring could be a major benefit to him.

6:37 - We talk about what position in the Notre Dame defense is the most ideal for Hamilton, and where he is ideally suited for the NFL.

8:12 - The conversation turns to a break down of the Notre Dame players that were selected among the five best at their position by Lindy's Sports. I talk about how quarterback Jack Coan should have been ranked among the top quarterbacks in college football.

10:03 - We continue talking about Coan, and the fact his replacement at Wisconsin - Graham Mertz - made the list despite not having nearly the production that Coan produced in his one start for the Badgers.

11:16 - Darin asks about the biggest concern that Notre Dame fans have about the 2021 Fighting Irish squad. Of course, those concerns are on offense.

13:24 - Next we talk about the areas that maybe we aren't talking about enough, or should be talking about more in regards to concerns for the football team.

15:07 - The 12-team College Football Playoff expansion is the final topic of conversation. I express my concerns about a 12-team playoff and how it is in fact not good for college football.

18:46 - Darin talks about how this expansion does not push Notre Dame to a conference, and I share that my opinion has changed on that after strong arguments made by IB football analyst Vince DeDario in a recent podcast.

