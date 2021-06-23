Talking Kyren Williams, Michael Mayer, Notre Dame D-Line Being Disrespected and More

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talk Kyren Williams, the Notre Dame backfield, Michael Mayer and much more

In the latest segment with WSBT we talked about a number of important Notre Dame football topics. We discussed Kyren Williams and the NFL Draft, how the backfield of Williams and Chris Tyree stacks up against past Irish duos, tight end Michael Mayer, the underrated defensive line and much more.

1:50 - The show kicks off with a discussion of Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams and the NFL Draft. We discuss why Williams is being considered by some as a potential first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

5:00 - We stay in the backfield and talk about the duo of Williams and sophomore Chris Tyree. I talk about where they rank among the best running backs in college football in 2021 and how they rank among the best backfields of the Brian Kelly era.

9:36 - The conversation turns to the Notre Dame offense and we discuss the run-pass ratio expectations of the Irish offense in 2021. I talk about how I hope and expect more balance, and why being balanced is important.

11:13 - Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer is the next topic of conversation. We discuss expectations for Mayer in 2021 and how he could impact the game in a much different manner.

13:38 - The Notre Dame offensive line is the next topic of conversation. We discuss what part of the line could be better early, run blocking or pass blocking.

15:55 - Notre Dame's defensive line is not getting much preseason love from the national magazines. I discuss how good the DL has been in recent seasons, why the Irish aren't getting enough respect, how line coach Mike Elston isn't getting enough respect and how good I expect the unit to be in 2021.

18:15 - The ability of the defensive line to get pressure, and whether or not Marcus Freeman is going to bring more pressures is the next topic of conversation.

20:40 - We talk about how the defensive line could help out the Will Linebacker and then dive into a look at other areas that help that position in 2021.

