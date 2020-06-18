IrishBreakdown
Talking Notre Dame Offensive Line And Jordan Johnson

Bryan Driskell

Every Tuesday I am fortunate enough to be able to speak with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires of WSBT Radio, which is the radio home for Notre Dame Football.

Our discussion this week focused mostly on the Notre Dame offensive line and wide receiver positions. You can listen to our discussion here:

The show began with some discussion about baseball, past and present. Our conversation about Notre Dame Football begins at the 3:30 mark of the audio above.

Here's a rundown of the show:

3:30 — We discuss what the Notre Dame offensive line must do to generate a more "explosive and dominating" offensive line.

6:23 — That led to a conversation about what the numbers will look like if the run game is going full steam, and how it impacts the entire offense. Of course, performing well in big games was part of that discussion as well.

9:27 — Recently I wrote about the talented defensive linemen that Notre Dame's blockers will face this season, and we discussed that during the show as well. You can read that article HERE.

11:26 — I have mentioned in the past why I'm actually optimistic that the offensive line will shine in 2020, and it's more than it being a talented group. I share some of the information I've gathered behind the scenes to generate that optimism for 2020.

14:03 — We finally talk about the Notre Dame wide receivers, with the main topic of conversation being whether or not freshman Jordan Johnson should have a role in 2020 in what should be a deep and talented group of pass catchers.

Every episode can be found on the Sportsbeat app.

