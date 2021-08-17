Talking Notre Dame's Loaded Offensive Skill Group, Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner

We discussed Notre Dame's loaded group of skill players, Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner, Adon Shuler and more in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Sean Stires we dive into a number of Notre Dame football topics. We kicked the show off by talking about the commitment of 2023 safety Adon Shuler before diving into team topics. We then talked about Notre Dame's loaded group of offensive skill players, whether or not naming Jack Coan was the right decision and how to use Tyler Buchner.

1:48 - After talking about the loaded schedule of week one games in college football we breakdown Notre Dame's latest commitment, 2023 safety Adon Shuler.

4:59 - Notre Dame is off to a great start when it comes to 2023 recruiting, which we discussed next.

6:32 - Next we talk about Jack Coan being named the starting quarterback, and whether or not I think it is the wrong decision.

8:18 - Coan's calm demeanor, and how that should serve him well at Notre Dame, is the next part of the conversation.

10:40 - Notre Dame has a deep and very athletic and talented group of skill players on offense. We discuss if its the best group of skill players that Brian Kelly has had at Notre Dame.

14:07 - Freshman QB Tyler Buchner is a very talented football player that can help the Notre Dame football team win. But how do you pull that off? How do you develop him while being the second or third string quarterback while also finding ways to use his talent?

