Talking Notre Dame Run Game, Ian Book, Kyle Hamilton and Much More

Following the Notre Dame victory over Duke I went on air with Darin Pritchett of WSBT Sportsbeat to talk about the win. We covered nine different topics from the victory.

Here is a rundown of the show:

0:45 - We talk about the Notre Dame run game from its win over Duke. We talk about the "changes" in the run schemes that Brian Kelly talked about after the game, and the need for the offensive line to improve.

2:45 - Darin asks about the issues Notre Dame had running between the tackles

4:18 - The conversation turns to an evaluation of sophomore running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 112 yards in his first game as a starter.

5:30 - We talk about the wide receivers, and whether or not they did enough to get separation in the pass game. The decision to go with bigger wideouts, and not utilizing RPOs was also discussed.

7:35 - Quarterback Ian Book was the next topic of conversation. We discuss his lack of progress and the fact he missed so many "lay ups."

10:28 - Darin asks me my opinion on how defensive coordinator Clark Lea utilized safety Kyle Hamilton in the game.

12:19 - We talk about the Buck linebacker position, and discuss whether or not it would be wise to have Bo Bauer and Drew White on the field at the same time.

14:15 - The performance of standout sophomore end Isaiah Foskey against the Blue Devils is what we discuss next.

15:22 - Cornerback Nick McCloud and TaRiq Bracy's first performance is where we wrap things up.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter