Notre Dame's Youth Is Playing Winning Football
Injuries have stressed the Notre Dame roster
One of the main storylines of Notre Dame's 2024 season, one of the things it will be most known for will be the vast amount of injuries the team has suffered. It has been an onslaught of unfortunate news in this regard since August camp.
Out of necessity, this rash of injuries meant that many young players would have to contribute in major ways very early in their careers. Sure this was going to be great experience for these players, but what would the downside be? Would too many" rookie" mistakes cost the team another win or two? How would these players handle the pressure of being first- or second-year players being called upon to win the Irish games?
Playing winning football with no fear
Young players like Drayk Bowen, Bryce Young, Kysgstonn Viliamu-Asa, Leonard Moore, Adon Shuler, Christian Gray, Kennedy Urlacher, Aneyas Williams, and others are playing winning football in key roles on this team. I'm not just impressed with the plays being made on the field, I'm impressed with this group's mentality as well.
There is no fear in this group. They do not freeze on the big stage. They have not needed long adjustment periods acclimating to the college game. This is not only a credit to these players but also the coaches that have recruited and developed them. These players are a big part of Notre Dame's 5-game winning streak this year and will become leaders on future year's teams.
If there is any silver lining to Notre Dame's injury woes this year, it's that these players have started to emerge and succeed.