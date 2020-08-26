Backfield Youth Movement Could Be Final Piece For The Notre Dame Offense

If Notre Dame wants to win the ACC Championship and compete for a national championship it needs the offense to become an elite unit. The Irish will look to accomplish this with a young and inexperienced coordinator in Tommy Rees.

What Rees lacks in coaching experience he will look to make up for with experience of what it means to be a quarterback at Notre Dame. He also inherits an offense loaded with experienced players, which head coach Brian Kelly hopes will make the transition smoother.

Notre Dame returns five starting offensive linemen, a third-year starter at quarterback and a wide receiver rotation that has seven of its projected top eight players heading into at least their third season in the offense. The eights, grad transfer Ben Skowronek, has over 100 career receptions.

There are veterans returning at running back as well, but a potential youth movement at running back could be the aspect that puts the Irish offense over the top.

Sophomore Kyren Williams and freshman Chris Tyree are breathing down the necks of the veteran players, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if one - or both - end up being vital pieces of the offense this season.

CHRIS TYREE

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Chris Tyree is really, really fast.

The nation’s best 55-meter sprinter for his grade as both a sophomore and junior in high school, and the two-time winner of the Nike Football The Opening’s Fastest Man competition, Tyree has truly elite speed. Legitimate game changing speed.

Speed is important in football, but it’s even better when the fast player also knows how to play the game, and Tyree knows how to play. In high school, Tyree showed the vision, anticipation and toughness to be a high-level running back. Even better, he’s bulked up since arriving on campus and is better prepared to be more than just a situational player.

With Tyree, Notre Dame has a weapon at running back it hasn’t had in a very long time. The Irish have had some home run hitters under Kelly (Josh Adams, CJ Prosise, Dexter Williams), but none were in the same class as Tyree from a speed and explosiveness standpoint. Adams and Prosise were high 4.4 players and Williams ran in the 4.5 area, but Tyree has been timed in the low 4.3 range, and he has even been timed in the high 4.2 range at one camp.

Tyree has the kind of speed that will allow him to get to the edge and then turn up field for big plays, and he has the kind of speed that can turn the slightest between-the-tackles crease into six points. Tyree is also an adept pass catcher, both in the screen game, short throws and down the field.

Notre Dame absolutely must continue working to get Tyree as many opportunities that he can handle as both a runner, pass catcher and return man.

Thinking of having Tyree on the field at the same time as wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III is also very intriguing, and potentially very dangerous for defenses.

KYREN WILLIAMS

Williams is an intriguing player. Physically he doesn’t have any traits that blow you away. He’s built well, but he’s very short. While doesn’t hurt him as a runner, it could be problematic in some instances in the pass game. Williams lacks game-breaking speed, and while he’ll compete, he’s not going to run linebackers over all day, and there really isn’t a part of his game that makes you say, “Wow.”

Then you pop in his film and see a young man that just knows how to play football and make plays. I had questions about how his prep dominance would translate to the college game, but reports coming out of camp are that Williams is getting every chance to earn carries this season, and he’s taking advantage.

We haven’t seen it in college yet, but Williams has traits that should allow him to thrive between the tackles. A wide receiver for much of his prep career, Williams needed time to get comfortable being a full-time back, and he made tremendous leaps as a senior. He showed the agility and feel to be an effective downhill runner, but the elusiveness to make him a difficult target to square up.

Williams had over 3,000 rushing yards during his career, but he also racked up over 2,000 career receiving yards. He’s a legit weapon in the pass game as both a route runner and pass catcher, and if the staff can find ways to use these skills while also keeping his height from being an issue he should be able to make plays in the throwing game this season.

USING THEM TOGETHER

How Notre Dame goes about utilizing its backfield in 2020 is something I’m very much looking forward to seeing. Who steps up this season? Who forces their way onto the field? Do just one or two players seize the opportunity, or do all five scholarship backs force their way into some sort of role?

Can the veterans hold the younger players back? How will Tyree be utilized, and will the staff build a strong role for him based on what he can do, and not limit his opportunities because of what he can’t?

All of these things are questions that remain unanswered.

There’s also the possibility of using Williams and Tyree together, both as part of a rotation, but also on the field together.

Jafar Armstrong is such an intriguing option because he is such an effective pass catcher, and as he got more comfortable as a runner it made him dangerous. Williams is also that kind of player, which means he can be used as a tailback in a single back set, but he can also line up in the slot or outside in a two-back alignment.

Tyree is similar in that he can make plays out of the backfield, but he can also line up outside and run downfield routes and track the football effectively, which he showed he could do in high school. Can he do it now in college? That remains to be seen, but the physical tools are there.

I could see a scenario in which Tyree and Williams are on the field together. In fact, I’d really like to see this type of alignment. You could have both utilized as inside runners while the other is flaring out on a swing look in order to freeze the outside linebacker. Do this with Tyree running the ball and Williams running a pass route could be especially dangerous. If the linebacker freezes at all it could be just the space Tyree needs to rip off a huge run.

The flip side is also true, use Williams as the runner and flare Tyree and the defense is also threatened horizontally in a big way. If the linebacker folds inside at all to play his edge gap he runs the risk of being outran to the sideline should the quarterback pull and throw the ball outside to Tyree. Tyree only needs a step on even the fastest of linebackers to get to the corner.

Either way, the combination of Tyree and Williams gives the Irish offense some very unique wrinkles, and if they step up and force their way onto the field they could be the final piece to the offense becoming and explosive, and elite group.

