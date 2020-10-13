SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Football Has Zero Positive COVID-19 Results

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame released its latest COVID-19 results, and the numbers could not have been any better for the Fighting Irish football program.

Last week, (Oct. 5-12) Notre Dame performed 284 tests without a single positive result, according to university physical Dr. Matt Leiszler.

Notre Dame still has two players in isolation due to previous positive tests, but if you read between the lines of head coach Brian Kelly's press conference today, barring any setbacks those two players are expected to return to the practice field at some point this week.

It would seem that Notre Dame has gotten through its COVID-19 struggles that began the week of its schedule September 26 game against Wake Forest. Notre Dame ultimately had to reschedule that game to December 12, and the Irish went two weeks without playing a game.

At one point during that stretch, Notre Dame had almost 40 players either in isolation or quarantine. Those numbers came down a week later, and the latest results clearly show the program has gotten things back on track.

