Notre Dame Star Freshman Exits Army Game Early with Knee Injury

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame football is on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance after nearly everything went right for the Irish Saturday night against No. 19 Army.

The 49-14 victory over Army moved Notre Dame to 10-1 and within one win over USC of playing in the College Football Playoff. However, some bad news did come Saturday night for the Irish.

After the victory, Marcus Freeman announced that freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa left the game with a knee sprain. Freeman also stated that the star freshman will be further evaluated on Sunday.

We'll continue to follow this story and have any developments in the hours and days to come at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated.

