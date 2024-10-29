Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame to Reportedly Face Navy at New England Patriots’ Home in 2026

Notre Dame football will be shipping up to Boston in 2026

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Eli Heidenreich (22) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Eli Heidenreich (22) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Notre Dame and Navy just wrapped up the 2024 game in the annual rivalry which was the 97th meeting between programs in history.

Next year the series returns to Notre Dame Stadium but when Navy plays host to the game again in 2026, it will be played in a new location for the old game.

According to a report from The Baltimore Sun, Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. will be the site of the 2026 Notre Dame vs. Navy game. That's right, the Fighting Irish are headed to the New England Patriots' home, the house that Tom Brady built.

Baltimore, East Rutherford, Cleveland, Landover, Jacksonville, Dublin, Orlando, Philadelphia, and San Diego have played host to the game outside of South Bend previously.

This will be Notre Dame's first trip to the Boston metro area since beating Boston College in 2020.

