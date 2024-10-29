Notre Dame to Reportedly Face Navy at New England Patriots’ Home in 2026
Notre Dame and Navy just wrapped up the 2024 game in the annual rivalry which was the 97th meeting between programs in history.
Next year the series returns to Notre Dame Stadium but when Navy plays host to the game again in 2026, it will be played in a new location for the old game.
According to a report from The Baltimore Sun, Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. will be the site of the 2026 Notre Dame vs. Navy game. That's right, the Fighting Irish are headed to the New England Patriots' home, the house that Tom Brady built.
Baltimore, East Rutherford, Cleveland, Landover, Jacksonville, Dublin, Orlando, Philadelphia, and San Diego have played host to the game outside of South Bend previously.
This will be Notre Dame's first trip to the Boston metro area since beating Boston College in 2020.