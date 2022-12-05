Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: South Carolina Gamecocks

Notre Dame will end its 2022 campaign in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams finished the season with 8-4 records, and the Gamecocks finished the season ranked 19th in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Game Date: Friday - December 30th

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Start Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Let's take a look at South Carolina:

HEAD COACH - Shane Beamer (2nd Season)

Record: 15-10 overall / 7-9 conference

Beamer is in his second season at South Carolina, taking over for Will Muschamp after the 202 season. Beamer previous served as the assistant head coach at Oklahoma (2018-20), the tight ends coach at Georgia (2016-17) and Virginia Tech (2011-15), where he worked for his father, Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.

Beamer previously worked at South Carolina as an assistant coach from 2007-10, where he served under another Hall of Famer, Steve Spurrier.

Beamer always had the reputation as a strong recruiter and special teams coach. He went 7-6 in his first season in Columbia, but South Carolina ended last season with a 38-21 victory over North Carolina. His squad ended the 2022 season with wins over No. 5 Tennessee (68-38) and No. 8 Clemson (31-30).

Offensive Coordinator: Marcus Satterfield (2nd season)

Defensive Coordinator: Clayton White (2nd season)

2022 RESULTS (8-4)

Georgia State - Won 35-14

at Arkansas - Lost 44-30

Georgia - Lost 48-7

Charlotte - Won 56-20

South Carolina State - Won 50-10

at Kentucky - Won 24-14

Texas A&M - Won 30-24

Missouri - Lost 23-10

at Vanderbilt - Won 38-27

at Florida - Lost 38-6

Tennessee - Won 63-38

at Clemson - Won 31-30

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB MarShawn Lloyd - 111 att., 573 yards, 5.2 YPA, 9 TD; TE Jaheim Bell - 73 att., 261 yards, 3.6 YPA, 3 TD; RB JuJu McDowell - 56 att., 191 yards, 3.4 YPA, 2 TD; RB Christian Beal-Smith - 36 att., 148 yards, 4.1 YPA, 5 TD

Passing: QB Spencer Rattler - 233 com., 350 att., 66.6%, 2,766 yards, 16 TD, 11 INT, 141.75 rating



Receiving: WR Antwane Wells Jr. - 63 rec., 898 yards, 14.3 YPC, 6 TD; WR Jalen Brooks - 33 rec., 504 yards, 15.3 YPC, 1 TD; WR Josh Vann - 18 rec., 296 yards, 16.4 YPC, 3 TD; TE Jaheim Bell - 25 rec., 231 yards, 9.2 YPC, 2 TD; TE Austin Stogner - 20 rec., 210 yards, 10.5 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: S Nick Emmanwori - 78; LB Sherrod Greene - 65; DE Jordan Burch - 56; S DQ Smith - 49; LB Debo Williams - 42; DT Zacch Pickens - 42; CB Marcellas Dial - 41; LB Brad Johnson - 40; S Devonni Redd - 39; DE Gilber Edmond - 39

Tackles For Loss: DE Gilber Edmond - 9.0; DE Jordan Burch - 7.5; DT Tonka Hemingway - 7.0; LB Debo Williams - 4.5; DT Zacch Pickens - 4.0; DE Jordan Strachan - 3.0

Sacks: DT Tonka Hemingway - 4.0; DE Jordan Burch - 3.5; DT Zacch Burch - 2.5; DE Gilber Edmond - 2.0

Interceptions: CB Marcellas Dial - 3; CB Darius Rush - 2; eight tied with 1

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter