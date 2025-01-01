Sugar Bowl Postponed Following Truck Attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
Officials postpone Sugar Bowl for 24 hours following discussions with authorities
Following an overnight attack that left 10 dead and 35 injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the Sugar Bowl game between Notre Dame and Georgia has been postponed 24 hours.
New Orleans district attorney Jason Williams told CBS's WWL-TV in New Orleans the decision early Wednesday afternoon.
This comes after a report earlier in the afternoon by the NBC affiliate in New Orleans that the game was being pushed back a day.
All the while, Notre Dame and Georgia players remain sheltered in place as the investigation continues immediately around the area of the Caesar's Superdome.
