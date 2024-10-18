Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Latest Betting Insights After Injury News
Notre Dame is a sizeable favorite over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday
In this story:
Notre Dame looks to move to 6-1 Saturday as a test against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium awaits Saturday.
Notre Dame seems to have caught a break as starting quarterback Haynes King won't be available for the game according to a report by ESPN.
That would seem like hugely positive news for Notre Dame, but what do the most recent betting lines say about the contest?
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Updated Gambling Information
As of 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 18, the latest gambling information for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech sits at the following on FanDuel:
Point spread: Notre Dame -12.5
Total: 49.5
Money line: Notre Dame -465, Georgia Tech +350
That is up significantly as before the news about King, Notre Dame sat as a 9.5-point favorite.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
How Notre Dame's Quarterbacks Statistically 'Have That Dog In Them'
Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Previews Notre Dame's Elite Defense
Notre Dame College Football Playoff Bound? The Latest National Bowl Projections for Irish
College Football Hall of Fame Opening its Doors for Notre Dame Fans This Week
Published