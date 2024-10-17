Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Essential Stadium Update for Saturday's Game

Despite being in a dome, Notre Dame's game against Georgia Tech won't have a roof over it

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 10, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Fans tailgate at the Home Depot Backyard outside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United.
Notre Dame's trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech isn't happening at the Yellow Jackets on campus stadium, Bobby Dodd Stadium, but instead at the home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The domed venue is among the crown jewels of the NFL as it is about as modern as it gets and is nothing short of impressive when you see it up close.

Despite being in the domed stadium, the game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech will play without a roof. The stadium made the announcement that the roof will be open for Saturday's game between the squads.

Notre Dame is 5-1 on the year and making a push for the College Football Playoff while Georgia Tech is 4-2 and have one of the best offensive lines in college football this year.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.

Nick Shepkowski
