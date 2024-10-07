Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Kickoff Time, TV Details Announced

Notre Dame will play on ESPN when it travels to Atlanta later this month

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Tariq Carpenter (2) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame and Georgia Tech's kickoff time and television details for the October 19 matchup in Atlanta.

The game, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta Falcons), will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Notre Dame sits at 4-1 on the year with Stanford coming to South Bend this weekend.

Georgia Tech meanwhile is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play after beating Duke 24-14 this past weekend. The Yellow Jackets travel to North Carolina this coming weekend.



Notre Dame's last meeting with Georgia Tech resulted in a dominating 55-0 victory in South Bend.

