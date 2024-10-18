Get Excited: Notre Dame Football Drops Hype Video for Georgia Tech Matchup
Notre Dame takes on Georgia Tech on Saturday as the Fighting Irish try to improve to 6-1 and keep College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Huge news came out Friday afternoon as Andy Staples of ESPN reported that Georgia Tech will be without starting quarterback Haynes King for the contest.
As of 2:00 p.m. ET Friday, Notre Dame remained a 9.5 point favorite over the Yellow Jackets for a game set to be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
Notre Dame Football Hype Video for Georgia Tech Game
As the countdown continues towards kickoff between the two storied programs, Notre Dame's advanced media team released its weekly hype video on social media.
Check it out with the well-picked music comes from Dem Franchize Boyz, an Atlanta-based hip-hop group.
Notre Dame and Georgia Tech kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Atlanta.