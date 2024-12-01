Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's In-State Rival Fires Head Coach Following Awful Season

Purdue is moving on from Ryan Walters after just two seasons

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters walks on the field during warm ups before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters walks on the field during warm ups before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's safe to say that Notre Dame played a part in the news that came out of West Lafayette early Sunday afternoon as Boilermakers head football coach Ryan Walters has been let go.

The Boilermakers wrapped up their 2024 season with an embarrassing 66-0 loss to Indiana on Saturday, finishing the year just 1-11.

It's hard to believe but just two years ago Purdue was playing in the Big Ten championship behind the leadership of current Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm.

The Boilermakers took a step back to 4-8 last year before the disaster that was 2024, going just 1-11.

Notre Dame routed Purdue 66-7 back in September, one week after the Irish were upset by Northern Illinois. It would be the first of 11-straight losses by Purdue with five of those coming by 35 points or more.

Notre Dame and Purdue are currently scheduled to meet each season through 2028.

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Marcus Freeman Named as Chicago Bears Head Coaching Candidate

Instant Takeaways as Notre Dame Punches College Football Playoff Ticket

Notre Dame's Season Saved by Sophomore

Marcus Freeman Only Cared About One 'Statement' in Win over USC

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football