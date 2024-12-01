Notre Dame's In-State Rival Fires Head Coach Following Awful Season
It's safe to say that Notre Dame played a part in the news that came out of West Lafayette early Sunday afternoon as Boilermakers head football coach Ryan Walters has been let go.
The Boilermakers wrapped up their 2024 season with an embarrassing 66-0 loss to Indiana on Saturday, finishing the year just 1-11.
It's hard to believe but just two years ago Purdue was playing in the Big Ten championship behind the leadership of current Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm.
The Boilermakers took a step back to 4-8 last year before the disaster that was 2024, going just 1-11.
Notre Dame routed Purdue 66-7 back in September, one week after the Irish were upset by Northern Illinois. It would be the first of 11-straight losses by Purdue with five of those coming by 35 points or more.
Notre Dame and Purdue are currently scheduled to meet each season through 2028.