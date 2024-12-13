Notre Dame & Indiana Lead College Football Playoff Field in This Key Stat
Notre Dame & Indiana are turnover kings
Everyone who has followed football for any amount of time knows how important winning the turnover battle in a ballgame is to securing a victory. This is, always has been, and always will be the case.
Of the 12 teams that have made the CFP field, Notre Dame and Indiana have the two highest turnover margins amongst the group. The Irish reside in second place nationally with a plus 16 TO margin. As for Indiana, it sits just a single spot below Notre Dame with a plus15 margin.
This round one matchup features strength on strength in the form of two teams that each take care of the ball when they have and take it away when they don't. What a compelling matchup.
Which team delivers when it matters most?
What these two teams have accomplished regarding their turnover margins is a large part of what got these teams into the coveted playoff field. The question now is which team maintains momentum in this area into the playoffs and rides it to a deep run?
In this and so many other key statistical areas, these two squads reside close to one another. Something must give. One of these teams is going to crack. One will flinch. And one will rise to the moment with the entire country watching and establish themselves a true CFP contender.
Games like this one, on this stage, with so much on the line are where legends are made. This game will create a new page in the Notre Dame history books regardless of the outcome, now it's up to the 2024 Irish to ensure they make their mark in a positive way not by doing anything fancy, just by being who they've been all season.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.