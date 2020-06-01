Irish Breakdown: Week In Review

A look back at the best Notre Dame team and recruiting coverage from Irish Breakdown. (Click on the title to open the article)

2020 NOTRE DAME SEASON PREVIEWS

Brock Wright Gets Last Shot At Making An Impact — Former top recruit Brock Wright has yet to live up to his prep billing, but the Irish tight end has one last shot at making an impact.

Tommy Tremble Has The Tools To Be A Game Changer — If rising junior tight end Tommy Tremble can develop and mature he has the tools to be a difference maker for the Irish offense in 2020.

George Takacs Will Get His Shot In 2020 — Junior tight end George Takacs has a chance to carve out a unique niche in 2020, but he'll need to start well to make that happen.

Notre Dame Freshmen Tight Ends Will Make An Early Push — Notre Dame welcomes the nation's top tandem of freshmen tight ends (Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman) in 2020, and they'll be hard to keep off the field.

Notre Dame Roster Will Need More Changes — The roster is over the 85 scholarship limit, so more changes will need to happen before the 2020 season starts.

Tommy Rees Needs To Be An Immediate Home Run — Brian Kelly took a huge risk when he hired then 27-year old Tommy Rees to run his offense, and the Notre Dame head coach needs it to pay off immediately.

Notre Dame Could Clear Two Championship Road Blocks — Beating Top 10 teams and winning big games away from home have been a struggle for Notre Dame during Kelly's tenure, and the Irish have a chance to slay both dragons in 2020.

NOTRE DAME NEWS & ANALYSIS

Kyle Hamilton Is Poised For A Breakout Season — Pro Football Focus believes Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton is poised to become a "bonafide superstar."

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top Draft Prospect — ESPN ranked Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as one of the 20 best prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Depth Chart Breakdown For Chase Claypool — Irish Breakdown analyst JP Scott dives into the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver depth chart.

NFL Depth Chart Breakdown For Cole Kmet — Irish Breakdown analyst JP Scott dives into the Chicago Bears tight end depth chart.

NOTRE DAME LANDS GRAD TRANSFER RUNNING BACK

Notre Dame Lands Stanford Grad Transfer — Graduate transfer running back Trevor Speights will play for Notre Dame in 2020.

Adding Trevor Speights In A High-Risk/High-Reward Move — The addition of Speights could pay off in a big way if he can stay healthy and get back to his high school form, but it could also end up doing more harm than good.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

LB Prince Kollie Focused On Faith And Academics — 2021 linebacker target Prince Kollie places great emphasis on faith and academics, which is a big reason why Notre Dame is a major player in his recruitment.

Hard To Ignore The Prince Kollie/Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Comparisons — Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Mason Plummer and Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley talk about the game of Prince Kollie, and his fit at Notre Dame.

Elite 2022 DE Is Already On Notre Dame's Radar — IB recruiting analyst Nathan Erbach spoke with elite 2022 DE Cyrus Moss about his interesting in Notre Dame.

Talented 2022 DB Is An Early Notre Dame Target — Erbach also spoke with 2022 cornerback Ephesians Prysock, who is one of the few 2022 players to hold an Irish offer.

Film Room: Styles And Berrong Add Impact Talent — IB recruiting analyst Brian Smith looks at what 2021 Notre Dame commits Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Cane Berrong add to the Irish class.

NOTRE DAME HOOPS

Notre Dame And Kentucky Add Hoops Series

PODCAST

IB did a mailbag podcast this week, and it was so long that it had to be split into two shows.

In part one, Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell gives two reasons why Notre Dame will win the national championship in 2020, and two reasons why it wont.

That is followed by a question and answer that discusses whether or not Notre Dame's 33-6 record the last three seasons is marred by an inability to beat big teams, the decision to retain Jeff Quinn compared to Brian VanGorder, why John McNulty was hired without a a track record of recruiting success, the quarterback regression at Notre Dame and the running back position.

In part two the topics were intense. Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell answers questions about Notre Dame's lack of success in big games, the lack of a run game in big games, how good Notre Dame would have been in 2015 with Clark Lea running the defense and how long Brian Kelly will be at Notre Dame.

EPISODE 1

EPISODE 2

