Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To Lott Trophy Watch List

A year ago at this time, then junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was an unknown, a talented but incredibly unproven player that had yet to play a single down of defensive football in two seasons at Notre Dame.

One year later the Hampton, Va. native is considered one of the nation's top linebackers, and that is why he finds himself on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

Named after former USC star and Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott, the trophy is awarded annually to a top defensive player. INTEGRITY stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The trophy is slated to go to a player that thrives on and off the field.

Owusu-Koramoah burst onto the scene out of the gate in 2019, racking up nine tackles and two tackles for loss in the season-opening win over Louisville. He ended the season on an even stronger note, tying his career best mark with nine tackles to go with career highs in tackles for loss (four) and sacks (three) in the Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State.

The Irish rover tied for the team lead in tackles (80) and sacks (5.5), and led the Irish defense with 13.5 tackles for loss.

His athleticism and range gives Owusu-Koramoah plenty of opportunities to make plays, but as he gained more experienced his instincts and football IQ started to shine to an even greater degree. Owusu-Koramoah totaled eight tackles for loss in the final five games.

ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay recently ranked Owusu-Koramoah as the 17th best prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.

