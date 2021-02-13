Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Patriots In CBS Sports Mock Draft

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is slated to the New England Patriots in the latest mock draft

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves versatile playmakers on defense, and in the latest mock draft from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, he's getting just that in former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Trapasso has the Patriots selecting Owusu-Koramoah in the first round of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, taking the former Fighting Irish All-American with the 15th overall pick.

"Owusu-Koramoah is the unique, multi-dimensional type Bill Belichick loves to deploy on his defense."

Owusu-Koramoah has gone as high as ninth in early mock drafts, and his range will certainly continue to fluctuate in advance of the draft, which begins on April 29.

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

The Hampton, Va. native is coming off a monster season for Notre Dame, leading the Irish defense with 11 tackles for loss and forced fumbles (3), and finishing second in tackles (63).

His dominant senior campaign earned him unanimous All-American honors, he was the winner of the Butkus Award (nation's top collegiate linebacker) and he earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Owusu-Koramoah often saved his best for the biggest moments. His fumble recovery for a touchdown against Clemson was followed by a forced fumble on the very next possession that set the Irish offense up for a field goal. That quick 10-point swing, which was fueled by Owusu-Koramoah's brilliance, was the difference in that victory for Notre Dame.

Related Content

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 Pick?

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Declares For The NFL Draft

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter