Notre Dame football fans are locked in on the national championship game where the Irish will play Ohio State in just over a week, but roster construction for the 2025 squad also continues behind the scenes.
Saturday saw Notre Dame add a talented defensive tackle from a 2024 opponent.
Former Louisville defensive tackle Jared Dawson announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday as the grad-transfer will help the Irish at a position of need entering next season.
Dawson checks in at 6-2, 305-pounds and recorded 19 tackles and four sacks for the Cardinals last season. He recorded a season-high four tackles in Louisville's loss at Notre Dame this past fall.
Dawson will have one year of eligibility remaining and will help replace the major losses of Howard Cross and Rylie Mills on Notre Dame's defensive line next season.
Notre Dame's 2025 Transfer Portal Additions:
Noah Burnette: 5-10, 175-pound kicker from North Carolina
Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jared Dawson: 6-2, 260-pound defensive tackle from Louisville
Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jared Dawson (93) scrambles to recover the ball after forcing Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) to fumble during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville won 48-21. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Ty Washington: 6-4, 230-pound tight end from Arkansas
Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Ty Washington (8) runs the ball up the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Will Pauling: 5-10, 187-pound wide receiver from Wisconsin
Oct 19, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling (6) runs against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Malachi Fields: 6-4, 220-pound wide receiver from Virginia
Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields (8) breaks a tackle from Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
DeVonta Smith: 6-0, 185-pound corner/nickel back from Alabama
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) break up a pass intended for Mercer wide receiver Javarius George (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mercer 52-7. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images