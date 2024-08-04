Notre Dame's Knute Rockne Finally Moves To Campus

Irish Breakdown

A bust of legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne sits on a patio Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the site of the new Indiana Dinosaur Museum and South Bend Chocolate Factory complex on U.S. 20 west of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
As most Notre Dame fans are well aware by now, Knute Rockne and his family's gravesites were recently moved from an off-campus graveyard to the on-campus Cedar Grove Cemetery this past April. This move was completed with the explicit approval of the Rockne family descendants and his old homestead was moved to a new location as well.

Upon a recent trip to campus, I took some time to visit the legend's new burial location to honor his contributions to Notre Dame as this critical football season gets underway. I logged my journey on the video below and hope you enjoy this little piece of Irish history.

On this first Sunday of August, as fall camp is fully underway, I just wanted to take a minute to share a moment from a recent visit I had to campus.

Here's to shaking down some thunder this fall and perhaps winning one (or two) for the Gipper.

