Former Notre Dame Running Back Kyren Williams Named to NFL Top 100 List
The NFL top 100 players list has become a summer tradition over the last decade-plus and Notre Dame has had plenty of players on it over the years.
This year's first former Notre Dame standout to make the list is running back Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams, who checks in at No. 85 overall. Williams is actually down seven spots from a year ago when he checked in at 78.
Williams rushed for 1,299 yards last season and found pay-dirt 14 times on the ground and twice more through the air. He's finished third and seventh in the entire league in rushing yards over the past two seasons, respectively.
Williams starred at Notre Dame during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards in both of them. He finished his Fighting Irish career with 2,153 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns while helping the team to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2020.
Williams, like current Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love, came to South Bend after being a high school star in St. Louis. Williams helped St. John Vianney to the 2018 Class 5 Missouri State Championship and chose Notre Dame over the likes of Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Iowa State during his recruitment.