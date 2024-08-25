What Notre Dame Can Learn from Florida State's Week 1 Loss
FSU's Ireland collapse is an eye-opener
Aside from what FSU's loss to Georgia Tech may do to Notre Dame's SOS this year, there are many lessons to be learned. Firstly, it seems clear to me that the Seminoles were very clearly not ready for this moment and it cost them dearly.
Florida State seemed to be slow, sluggish, hesitant, a step behind, even borderline soft at times Saturday. Was this a case of jet lag? Not wanting to be too physical in camp? Georgia Tech being better than anyone thought?
Perhaps a little bit of each? Either way you slice it, this was a bad look for FSU. Georgia Tech was clearly better prepared and focused entering this ballgame. Kudos to their staff and players. The takeaway here is clear.
If you aren't ready, you will lose.
Taking any opponent lightly is a costly mistake
It felt and looked to me like Georgia Tech took this game with far more energy than the Seminoles did.
It felt like FSU thought it could cruise to victory, and once they realized they were in for a 10-round prize fight it was too late to right the ship. Taking any opponent for granted is a dire mistake in college football.
What's interesting about this particular matchup is that Notre Dame plays both FSU and Georgia Tech this year. What condition will each team be in when the games are played?
Will FSU right the ship and enter the game in South Bend with just 1 loss? How will the Jackets navigate the early part of their season with a huge win over a top-ten team under their belt?
