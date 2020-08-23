Notre Dame Vets Liam Eichenberg And Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earn All-American Honors

Notre Dame placed a pair of veteran players on the CBS Sports/247Sports 2020 preseason All-American squad, with fifth-year senior offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg being named to the first team and senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earning second team honors.

Unlike the recent Pro Football Focus All-American squad, the list from CBS Sports/247Sports includes just the leagues and programs that are playing in the fall.

Even with the Big Ten and Pac 12 canceling their fall season the offensive tackle class is talented and deep, so Eichenberg making the first team here is quite the compliment. Over the last two seasons the Notre Dame left tackle has allowed just three sacks, and the last time he allowed an opponent to get to the quarterback for a sack was September of 2018.

With 26 starts now under his belt, the expectation is that Eichenberg takes a similar year-three leap that we’ve seen from the last three starting left tackles for the Irish. His two predecessors - Mike McGlinchey and Ronnie Stanley - were named All-Americans in their third seasons in the starting lineup, and before that it was Zack Martin, who was in his third season as a starter when the Irish racked up a 12-0 regular season back in 2012.

Owusu-Koramoah entered the 2019 season without a single career snap on defense, but he made his presence felt immediately. The Virginia native racked up nine tackles and two stops behind the line in the season opening win against Louisville, and he never slowed down. By the time the season was over he was tied for the team lead in tackles (80) and sacks (5.5), and he led the defense in tackles for loss (13.5).

He enters his senior season with many believing he will be one of the nation’s best linebackers, and Owusu-Koramoah is expected to anchor the Irish defense.

Notre Dame’s 11 opponents were well represented on the list.

Clemson had four players on the list, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne making the first team, and offensive tackle Jackson Carman and defensive tackle Tyler Davis found themselves on the second team.

Wake Forest had a pair of first teamers, with defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. and place kicker Nick Sciba getting that honor.

Duke had a pair of players on the second team; defensive end Chris Rumph III and kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson. Syracuse safety Andre Cisco also earned a spot on the second team.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter